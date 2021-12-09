New Deer Public Hall hosts the showing of two Christmas movies
A Christmas movie double bill is on offer at New Deer Public Hall this Sunday, December 12.
New Deer Community Association is showing Muppets Christmas Carol at 2pm, and then Lost at Christmas at 7pm.
Sue Robertson, volunteer promoter, said “The early film is a retelling of the classic Dicken’s tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and is a treat for all the family to get them in the mood for Christmas. Tickets are £5 and £4.
“The evening film is set in Fort William on Christmas Eve when life is turned upside down for Rob and Jen. Suddenly finding themselves, heartbroken, single and stranded, they team up to try and reach their homes 100 miles away. However when the weather turns bad they are forced to continue their journey on foot. A romantic comedy drama to get you in the Christmas spirit. Tickets are all £5.”
Ice cream and soft drinks will be on sale before the films.
Tickets are available from Food for Thought and Chemist, New Deer. Call 01771 644366/644217 or go to www.neatshows.org.uk. Tickets will also be available on the door.