New Deer Public Hall hosts the showing of two Christmas movies

Christmas movies are being shown this Sunday at New Deer Public Hall.

New Deer Community Association is showing Muppets Christmas Carol at 2pm, and then Lost at Christmas at 7pm.

Sue Robertson, volunteer promoter, said “The early film is a retelling of the classic Dicken’s tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and is a treat for all the family to get them in the mood for Christmas. Tickets are £5 and £4.

“The evening film is set in Fort William on Christmas Eve when life is turned upside down for Rob and Jen. Suddenly finding themselves, heartbroken, single and stranded, they team up to try and reach their homes 100 miles away. However when the weather turns bad they are forced to continue their journey on foot. A romantic comedy drama to get you in the Christmas spirit. Tickets are all £5.”

Ice cream and soft drinks will be on sale before the films.