North-east artists prepare to welcome visitors to their studios

A wide range of artwork will be on display during the North East Open Studios event, which runs from September 11 to 19.

North East Open Studios (NEOS) 2021 will run from September 11-19.

With a diverse range of creatives exhibiting their work, the NEOS event is a unique opportunity to meet and chat with individual artists, see their inspirations and working methods, and discover the wealth of artistic talent in the north east of Scotland.

The Open Studios event serves to engage wider audiences in all aspects of art to grow small-scale art and craft business in the north east of Scotland, and to provide a cohesive network of professional artists and makers.

The Buchan Trail features the work of 16 artists covering a variety of creative disciplines.

This year’s event features a number of trails, including the Buchan Trail, which features 16 artists covering a wide range of creative disciplines from painting, textiles, jewellery and wood turning.

Artists on the Buchan Trail include Alison Milne Designs, Ellon; Attic Studios (Frances Innes), Peterhead; Clola Potters Plus, Mill of Clola; Compass Rose Studio, Longside; Gorthfield Art Studios, New Pitsligo; Louise Hewitt, Mintlaw; Home is where The Sea is by Katie Watson, Fraserburgh; Jewel Identity, Longside; Candy Coated Accessories by Fiona Ross, Jane Keenan, Junction Arts by Elaine Thomson, Drew Markou, Matchless Pots by Caroline Gault, Ashleigh Norrie, all The Square, Maud; and Eileen Maitland Art and Turlundie Woodturnings, both New Pitsligo.

More details of the event can be found at www.northeastopenstudios.co.uk.