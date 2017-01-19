A Youth Music Initiative concert will be held at Aden Theatre, in Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, on Sunday, February 5.

The concert includes pupils who have benefited from the Youth Music Initiative (YMI) which is now in its 14th year.

YMI projects are funded by the Scottish Government via Creative Scotland and are free to both schools and pupils.

The concert will present soloists across a whole range of ages and levels and a variety of instruments.

The piano accompanist for the concert will be Justin Brook, instruemental music service co-ordinator.

The concert is free but tickets are limited.

Please pick up tickets from Aden Craft and Gift shop or alternatively call 01771 624268 or 07729 791 422 for further details.

The next event at Aden will be a programme from Aberdeen Sinfonietta Vivaldi Ensemble on Sunday, March 5 from 4pm to 6pm. Tickets are priced £10 (£8 conc.).