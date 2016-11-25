Youngster's charity walk

A local youngster took part in a walk from Peterhead to Mintlaw recently for Children in Need.

Eight-year-old Calum Pearson completed the challenge on Saturday, November 12 and raised £230.

It was his own idea to do the walk for the charity and it took him three hours to complete.

Calum said that the reason he wanted to do it was to help children who are poorly or don’t have the nice things that he does.

He also said he was happy to finish it and is proud of himself for raising alot of money and thankful to everyone who sponsored him.