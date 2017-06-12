Walkers made every stride count at the Haddo Great British Dog Walk

The Great British Dog Walk at Haddo House & Country Park attracted high numbers this weekend as our dog-loving nation turned up to support Hearing Dogs for Deaf People in its 35th year.

Now firmly established as one of the UK’s favourite series of dog walks, 106 people and over 80 of their canine friends attended to enjoy a great day out for dog-lovers, families, couples, independent walkers and organised walking groups.

Carol Jones, community fundraising manager, Scotland, says: “This was the second Great British Dog Walk to be held at Haddo House & Country Park and it was a great success!

"It was amazing to see so many walkers turn out with their dogs of all shapes and sizes. Everyone was min great spirits and it really did make for a great day out. Thank you to everyone who came along to support Hearing Dogs for Deaf People”.

The effects of hearing loss can be devastating. The lack of independence, loss of confidence, reduced self-esteem and feelings of anxiety can lead to loneliness, isolation and often depression. Hearing Dogs transform their recipient’s lives by providing a special kind of independence and companionship, like Nikki King and hearing dog Ethan who volunteered at the walk on Saturday.

Nikki said: “It was lovely to see so many people turn out to support the charity. My hearing dog, Ethan has made such a difference to my life so it was great to see so much support. We had lots of fun helping out.”

The Great British Dog Walk at Haddo House & Country Park provided a fun-filled day for recipients, volunteers and supporters to join forces and help raise funds for an incredible cause, which will mean that more Hearing Dogs can be paired with those who are in desperate need to become more confident in their daily lives.