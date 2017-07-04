Volunteer Day at Aden Country Park

Volunteer Buchan Day at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw takes place this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 8 from 10am to 3pm. Organisations and groups including AVA, Dial a Bus, Friends of Aden, Aged and Infirmed, Community Councils, BDP, BDI, Community Learning and the 1st Ugie Scout Group will be there to tell people about the benefits of volunteering and how they can become involved.

People who want to volunteer but don’t know how to get started, or what is involved, can head along and find out about the volunteering opportunities that are currently on offer.

Regardless of why they are interested in volunteering; whether it’s learning new skills, they want to try something different or just want to do something that has a definite impact and makes them feel good, there will be lots of good advice and support available on the day.

The event is also an excellent opportunity for organisations or groups trying to recruit volunteers to tell people what their organisation is about and highlight the volunteering opportunities it has available.

On the day, the new Volunteer Buchan website will be launched. The website will allow local organisations and groups to register online and post adverts for volunteering opportunities.

Potential volunteers will be able to go online, search these opportunities and register their interest online. It is hoped that the website will make volunteering easier for everyone in the Buchan area, so more people become volunteers and experience how rewarding it can be.

Any groups or organisations interested in promoting their volunteering opportunities can contact

Buchan Development Partnership on 01771 613666.