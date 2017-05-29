Vintage fun guaranteed at annual rally

Fraserburgh Leisure Centre will once again host this year’s Vintage Car Rally.



Thousands of visitors are set to descend on the Broch for one of the most popular events in the town’s calendar.

This year’s rally will be held on Sunday, June 4, and there has been a huge turnout of vintage vehicles and attractions to entertain the crowds throughout the day.

New this year will be a display by Inch Perfect Trials - one of the longest established trials display teams in the UK.

Over the past seven years the team has performed at numerous high-profile events up and down the country as well as overseas.

Their display exhibits the perfect combination of skill, humour and thrills and provides both a visual and audible spectacle for the audience to enjoy.

Also on display throughout the day will be John MacCrone’s BRC M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5.

There will also be the Dragster Mega Slide, Red Dragon Assault Course, Ocean super slide with matching castle and the award-winning 1st Fraserburgh Boys Brigade Bugle Band.

A display featuring 100 years of Fordson, Ford & New Holland tractors and the popular chainsaw wood carving man will also be there.

There will be a variety of one-make car clubs, MacDonald’s mechanical music and a display of ex-Military vehicles.

The event runs from 12 noon to 4pm and it is hoped that the weather will remain dry for what is expected to be a fantastic vintage weekend for all the family to enjoy.

