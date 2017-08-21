Two-day event proves we’re just Wild About Aden!

This year’s Wild About Aden event at the Mintlaw country park has been hailed a huge success.

The two-day event, which ran on August 15 and 16, offered a great two-day fun-filled programme with something for all the family to enjoy.

Tam O'Shunter was kept busy with train rides throughout the afternoon.

This year’s programme featured a range of new and different family friendly activities including: outdoor nature sessions for younger children and their parents; animal handling workshops by The Critter Keeper; face painting; environmental art; storytelling; treasure hunt; MACBI sampler sessions; circus skills; wildlife walk; history/archaeology walk; horticultural activities; Tam O’ Shuntter train rides; Scottish nature photography exhibition; Aberdeen Football Club activities; RSPB; North East Scotland Biodiversity Partnership; scout activities; and the ever popular body zorbing!

This year families also had a unique opportunity to participate in an array of exciting activities by the Aberdeen Science Centre, Slow Food initiative, and NESBReC (North East Scotland Biological Records Centre).

Local firm Kininmonth Cabs kindly sponsored some of the children’s activities at the event as a thank you to their customers and to show support.

Community groups Ugie Scouts and the Rapid Response team also donated some of their profits to help meet the running costs and assisted manning the family event.

Members of the Fire Service were kept busy with visitors at this year's event.

Vatten Vattenfall, which is developing the pioneering 11-turbine European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) in the North-east, was one of the event’s main supporters.

Natalie Ghazi, Vattenfall’s local liaison officer and project communicator for the EOWDC, said: “It’s brilliant to be a part of Wild about Aden which brings together thousands of people and families, and provides a diverse mix of fun, inter-active and educational events.

“Together with our community partners, Aberdeen FC Community Trust and Aberdeen Science Centre, we’re showcasing a number of sport, science and offshore wind energy activities including turbine and other innovative technology demonstrations through a virtual reality headset, a PPE station and more.”

Companies which also provided food supplies or volunteers included Morrison’s, Brakes BROS, G. McWilliam, TPS, CFine and Buchan P.A.T.

Wild About Aden is a partnership project between Buchan Development Partnership, the Friends of Aden, Aberdeenshire Council, the Ranger, Museum and Library Services, NHS Grampian, among others, and was designed to provide two days of

family fun within the beautiful setting of Aden Country Park. It is hoped that the event promoted family learning opportunities through a range of hands on experiential learning, while raising awareness of the local environment and North East farming heritage.