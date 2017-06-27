Tuck in at Summer Food Fest at Union Square

Union Square is set to serve up a feast for eager customers with the return of Summer Food Fest, dedicated to the best food and drink Union Square has to offer.

Taking place throughout July and August, Summer Food Fest will see 25 of Union Square's restaurants join forks-es to feature mouth-watering discounts and delectable samples in centre.

Kicking off on Friday, July 7 with a specially created pop-up Menu Bar, positioned in the centre's main atrium, participating restaurants will showcase their offering by giving away free samples and hosting food presentations for shoppers every hour.

Ryan Manson, GM of Union Square, said: "We are delighted to announce the return of our Summer Food Fest, giving customers the opportunity to enjoy samples of their favourite dishes, or dare to be a little more adventurous and try something new.

"The breadth of our restaurant offering means customers can enjoy anything from juicy burgers at Byron to hearty Italian food at Zizzi, catering for all palates and tastes."