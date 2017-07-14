Training session at Banff Castle

The Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre will present a course at Banff Castle later this month.

The course, 'The Use of Lime Mortar in the Conservation, Repair & Maintenance of Traditional Buildings' will be held on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 July.

The two day "hands-on" course is being led by Hans Norling and Andy Newcombe, both Master Craftsmen, highly experienced in the use of Lime Mortars in a wide variety of applications.

This highly popular course encompasses the theory and practical use of lime, as opposed to cement-based mortars, in the conservation, repair and maintenance of Traditional Buildings, Walls, and other Stone Built Structures.

The course focuses on the techniques involved in mixing lime mortar and its application in pointing and harling, as well as the correct use of tools and materials.

It is aimed at Construction Industry Professionals, Architects, Estate Staff and Private Individuals, as well as Staff and Members of organisations involved in conservation and regeneration projects.

Those attending will be required to wear stout footwear and outdoor clothing.

Boiler suits, masks, gloves and goggles are provided but participants are also welcome to bring their own.

The course registration fee is £175 - as the Centre is a registered charity no VAT will be charged.

Lunches, as well as tea/coffee will be provided.

Delegate numbers will be limited to 12 and are available on a first come first served basis.

To reserve your place on the course email soundcraft@towiebarclay.co.uk or telephone 01888 511347