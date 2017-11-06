Town Trail Walk this weekend

The last Peterhead Town Trail walk of the year will be held this weekend.

The walk, to be held on Saturday, November 11, will be a special event to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Peterhead played its part in both World Wars, which left their mark in the town.

Local loons served with courage, while their families on the home front played their part too.

Hear stories of soldiers, sailors, spies and civilians, and a town bruised by conflict but determined to endure.

The life of the town was changed forever by world events.

The event is free and those interested in joining are asked to meet at the war memorial on South Road.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome.

For more information about the walk call Heather Barclay on 07584 267789 or visit www.peterheadtowntrail.co.uk.