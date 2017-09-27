Toon story to be told on TV show

Peterhead will feature on STV's The People's History Show this Monday.

Fronted by presenter and journalist Sarah Mack and historian and adventurer Ashley Cowie, the series looks back in time to discover the places and people that make up Scotland's shared history.

Monday's episode features the story of German submarine U1206, which sank eight miles off the coast of Peterhead in 1945.

The sinking was allegedly caused by the captain incorrectly operating the complicated toilet mechanism of the boat and flooding it with water.

The U1206 was forced to surface and was subsequently attacked by a coastal defence aircraft.

The People's History Show will air on Monday, October 2 at 8pm