Hook your seats for panto fun

Rehearsals are in the final stages for this year’s Peterhead Pantomime Group production of Peter Pan.

This year’s production opens on Friday, December 2, which is an extra show added due to the enormous demand for tickets, and the group still sold out all shows in record time.

The cast and crew have been working tirelessly and hope those who have been lucky enough to get their hands on tickets really enjoy this year’s production.

This is the first time Peter Pan has been staged by the group and the cast cannot wait to share their unique take on the classic J.M Barrie tale which is sure to be packed full of Doric fun.

Meanwhile, the cast has issued an appeal to those who have ticket,s but can no longer use them, to get in touch as there has been a huge interest from people desperate for tickets.

For more information, visit www.peterheadpanto.com.