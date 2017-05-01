The Refuge opens its doors at museum

On Friday, April 28, Peterhead Prison Museum officially opened its new café which has been named ‘The Refuge’.

The museum has seen more than 60,000 visitors come through its doors since it opened in June last year and has received 4-star visit Scotland recognition.

It also continues to draw visitors both nationally and internationally to the area.

Making use of the former officer’s rest area above the hospital, to the north east of the complex, which enjoys excellent views over the harbour of safe refuge, visitors to the museum will be able to relax and enjoy the view after they complete their tour of the museum.

The Refuge Café, which will be operated by the Seaview Hotel using only locally sourced produce, will also be available to book out of hours for private events.

Commenting on the cafe opening, Conrad Ritchie, managing director of Score Europe, said: “We are very happy to open another area of what was HMP Peterhead within the Admiralty Gateway to the public.

“We would like to thank the public for their support and hope to draw larger attendance numbers over the summer period within a facility that is constantly evolving.

“Our events calendar is filling up with unique events and as a result we are delighted that we have the ability to draw people into the town which will benefit the local economy.”