The Quizzards take top spot at RNLI quiz

Peterhead’s Harbour Lights bar played host to the annual RNLI SOS quiz night rexcently.

With a pub quiz, raffle and food available, the night was a great success raising more than £360 for the cause.

The meat of the evening was the pub quiz - 70 questions to terrify the most hardened pub quiz aficionado.

These were spread over six intense rounds, with a number of teams battling for the lion’s share of the points on offer.

By the end of the evening however there was a tie for the lead.

‘The Quizzards and ‘All at C’ rose to the top and showed that they were both to be feared in the heady world of the pub quiz.

However, after a thrilling tiebreak ‘The Quizzards’ demonstrated their greater knowledge and experience, and took top spot.

Winning team members were Chris Nicol, Graeme Nicol, Gavin Haggart, and Andrew Brown.

Congratulations were expressed to the winners on their well-deserved victory.

They walked off with the prize of a monstrously big bottle of bubbly each, and a cash prize which they immediately donated back to Peterhead RNLI.

Organisers have expressed thanks to the Harbour Lights for providing the venue and the delicious stovies for the evening.

Thanks were also given to regular questionmaster Ian Brownlee.

Peterhead Lifeboat is always interested to hear from anyone wishing to join the fund-raising team, and the crew.

If you think you have some spare time and would like to help raise funds and save lives at sea, or you have what it takes to be a member of the lifeboat crew, then please contact the Peterhead lifeboat station on 01779 47333