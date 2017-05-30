The Mart stars go head-to-head at Taste of Grampian

Two of the stars of the hit BBC series “The Mart” are set to swap gavels for griddles at this week’s Taste of Grampian as they go head-to-head in a cooking competition.

Aberdeen & Northern Marts auctioneer, Colin Slessor and trainee auctioneer Scott Chapman, have been brushing up on their cooking skills in preparation for the competition which will take place on Saturday at 2.30pm in Ring 3 at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

The competition, arranged by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), is expected to attract a large crowd of supporters ring-side to cheer on the popular pair who, at the start of the competition, will both receive a mystery bag of ingredients, including a cut of Specially Selected Pork, to create a delicious dish from.

The culinary prowess of the “dynamic duo” will be commentated on throughout their kitchen stint by TV and radio presenter Bryan Burnett. The winner will be presented with a special prize by celebrity chef James Martin.

Colin and Scott, who both dabble in cooking occasionally but describes themselves as “novices with a capital N”, said that they were looking forward to the competition but couldn’t guarantee what their dishes would taste like!

“My wife does most of the cooking at home, but I’m always up for a challenge and trying something different,” said Colin.

“I think the secret to success is being prepared – so I’ll be certainly swatting up on the recipe books before the event to try and get a bit of a head start!”

Graeme Sharpe, marketing executive from QMS, which promotes the Specially Selected Pork brand said: “There’s real excitement building around the cook-off and bets are on to see which auctioneer will perform best and pick up the prize. Good luck to them both.”