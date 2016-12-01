Tesco cash boost for Buchan Development Partnership

The Buchan Development Partnership has bagged a share of a £12.5m carrier bag charge fund.

Supermarket giant Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch the second round of its Bags of Help funding initiative, which sees grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to outdoor community projects.

Buchan Development Partnership was awarded £8,000 in the Aberdeenshire/Moray region.

Development officer, Liz Scott, said: "The BDP team are delighted to have received this award from Tesco and thank the Tesco customers for voting for us.

"The award will contribute to improving the play area at Aden Caravan and Camping park.

"The play area will have some addition play equipment to fit in with our nature theme. This will raise awareness of the fantastic wild life we have in Aden Country park and to encourage children to explore other areas in the park and learn about nature."

The other regional winners were Millbank Primary School (£12,000) and The Loft Youth Project (£10,000).

Greenspace Scotland is working with Groundwork to support Scottish communities.