Teen Challenge to hold Sunnybrae summer party

Addiction recovery charity Teen Challenge North East Scotland is inviting local people to its annual Open Day later this month.

Taking place on Saturday, August 26, the event will see the organisation swing open the doors of its men’s residential centre, Sunnybrae, near Fyvie for a summer party.

The charity organises the gathering each year to celebrate people finding freedom from addiction and to thank its supporters.

The event, which will kick off at 2pm, will be packed with games, activities and challenges for guests – of all ages – to try out.

Attendees will also hear how the Teen Challenge programme can change lives from those who know best; current residents at Sunnybrae and Benaiah – the organisation’s female addiction recovery home near Mintlaw – who will tell their personal life stories.

All activities and food, which will include burgers, hot dogs, popcorn and candyfloss, will be free and Sunnybrae’s centre manager, Gordon Cruden, is encouraging people to come along and join in the fun.

He said: “Our annual Open Day is always a great event, where we thank our supporters for their assistance in helping us to offer freedom from addiction to hurting men and women.

“The aim of the afternoon is always the same – to have a fantastic afternoon, celebrating lives being transformed, with fantastic food and loads of activities for all the family.

“Everyone is invited and we’d encourage any people who would like to know more about our work, to come along and get a taste of what exactly we do.”

At both Sunnybrae and Benaiah, residents undertake the Teen Challenge recovery programme, which is based on Christian principles.

The course is finely balanced between classroom studies, personal advice sessions, leisure time and practical work duties, which equip students with a range of skills in, for example, cooking, gardening, domestic DIY, administration, horse livery and business entrepreneurship.

After completing the programme, graduates continue to receive support from the charity in establishing homes, career and further education opportunities, social networking and finance management.

For further information please visit www.tcns.org.uk or call Sunnybrae on 01651 891 627 or Beniah on 01771 620 100.