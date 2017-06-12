Taste of Grampian cooks up biggest crowd on record

The recent Taste of Grampian has been hailed a huge success after it drew crowds of over 16,000 to its one-day food and drink celebration.

Headline chef James Martin returned to the show after a 13-year break due to his live stint on BBC Saturday Kitchen.

He said; “The quality of producers is outstanding at Taste of Grampian. Scotland is like the garden of the UK and anything like this event which shows them off is so important.”

Drinks Editor, columnist and former Saturday Kitchen wine expert Susy Atkins hosted two sell-out wine masterclasses in the Corney & Barrow Marquee as well as a gin masterclass with five local gins from the area.

A full programme of entertainment proved to be a big hit with visitors. Over 180 stand holders, cookery demos and competitions, showcasing Scottish produce, made tickets highly sought after.

Carol Fowler from Prime Event Management who organise the show, said: “Since we announced James Martin back in February we knew from the publicity that we would attract our biggest turnout yet.

“We’re delighted that, in its 18th year, Taste of Grampian is well-established and firmly on the map as one of the events in the north-east of Scotland.”

This year, for the first time, The Mart Fest was launched as an after-show party. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers were the headline act along with Banff-born Sandi Thom.