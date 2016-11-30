Take the Peterhead plunge this New Year

Specialist charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland, is look for brr-ave souls to start the year with a splash and take on the Peterhead Plunge!

For the first time ever, the charity is recruiting the people of the Blue Toon to take a dip into the freezing North Sea to raise much needed funds for SBH Scotland.

The money raised is vital to provide support for families in the North East of Scotland affected by the lifelong, complex disabilities of spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

The event is taking place at 12 noon on Sunday, January 1 at The Lido on South Road, and is open to anyone over ten years-old (18 and under need supervision from a parent or guardian).

Fancy dress is positively encouraged and DJ Jivin’ Jim will be providing music for the day. Participants require sponsorship totalling a suggested £100 to take part.

Holly Taylor, North of Scotland regional fundraiser for SBH Scotland, said: “We’re calling on everyone to join us as we dive head-first into the New Year. The event is going to be a fantastic day for family and friends, and potentially the perfect hangover cure!

“SBH Scotland provides support benefitting over 250 people in the North East of Scotland and more than 3,500 children, young people, adults, their family members and carers across the country. Fundraising challenges like the Peterhead Plunge are crucial to allow us to continue providing the services which are vital for so many.”

If you would like to sign up to SBH Scotland’s Peterhead Plunge Challenge, please call 03455 211 600, email fundraising@sbhscotland.org.uk or visit www.sbhscotland.org.uk/plunge for more details.