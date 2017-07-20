SWI ladies mark centenary

To celebrate 100 years of SWI, all Scottish Groups were asked to arrange a ‘T in the Park’ celebration for their members.

The Peterhead group donned their finery and more than 100 members attended an afternoon tea at the Buchan Braes Hotel, Boddam.

Catching up with friends at the Buchan Braes event.

After a group photo, Peterhed Group chairman, Sandra Kinghorn, welcomed members, giving a brief history of how the SWRI, as it was originally known, was founded and how it had progressed over the years, now being known as SWI.

Group seretary, Anne Sandilands, made table arrangements and small charms for all attending as a keepsake of the event.

The event lasted around two-and-a-half hours with members enjoying a chat over tea, savouries and cakes, and reliving some of their ‘rural’ memories. All in all a very enjoyable afternoon.