Sun shines for Picnic in the Park

After the downpour which arrived just at the precise time of crowning on Scottish Week’s opening day, the sun finally made an appearance.

Those heading along to The Masson and Glennie Picnic in the Park at Eden Park were blessed with glorious sunshine and a wealth of family fun and entertainment to keep everyone amused throughout the afternoon.

Dragon fun with the youngsters at Eden Park.

Simply Events were there witha host of inflatables, games, music and zorbs for the children - and the young at heart - while performances were given by children from the Serena Wilson School of Dance and Modo.

Shape Up Peterhead Fit Club got everyone moving with their performance at 1pm, while The Little Belly Dancers proved a huge hit with the crowd when they performed.

Martial arts in the form of Yee’s Hung Ga Peterhead took place at 2.30pm, while the family races got underway at 3pm with mums, dads and kids all getting in on the action.

Food played a big part of the afternoon with a barbecue, ice cream van and chip van all on hand to feed the hungry masses.