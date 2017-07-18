Successful Connie's Fair draws the crowds

Connie Chiappino was delighted with the success of this year's two-day fair at Peterhead's Palace Hotel.

The Scottish Week fair was bustling with visitors over Monday and Tuesday as townsfolk headed out into the sunshine to enjoy the gala festivities.

Gail O'Rourke of Busy Bee Jewellery

A host of stalls were present at the Palace Hotel ballroom, with teas and coffees and a fancy piece on offer to those who wanted to take the weight off their feet.

Connie told us: "We were a bit slow on Monday morning, but as the sun came out so did the visitors and we were really busy on Monday afternoon.

"That carried through to Tuesday and I think everyone has had a great time.

"I'd once again like to thank all the stallholders for their continued support and to the folk who come out and support us year on year," she added.

Jo Barnes of Dreams in Driftwood.