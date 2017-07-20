Stunning artwork from the adults

There was some stunning artwork produced by the adult section of this year's Scottish Week Artists Challenge at Peterhead's Rescue Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

A bumper turnout of 68 children in the morning session of the competition set the tone, with the adults and young adults (13 to 18), stepping into the limelight in the afternoon.

The adult winners with their paintings at this year's artists challenge in the Rescue Hall, Peterhead.

It was a very close competition, with the judges praising the high standard of entry, but after some deliberation the winners were announced as follows:

13-18 years - 1 Kayleigh Bruce, 2 Nicole Barlow, 3 Aurora Young.

Adults - 1 Lynda Buchan, 2 Norman Bowman, 3 Julie Massie, 4 Connie Robertson, 5 Murdoch Watson.

Bill Taylor Prize for Originality - Ruth Hayter.

Here's what we produced...the young adults with their entries.

Liz Mundie Prize for Best Exhibit - Ruth Hayter.

Well done to all who took part.