Modo are looking for stilt walkers for its Drumming Up Peterhead event this Saturday, July 15.

Stilt walkers will be asked to walk around town to hand out flyers from shops and interact with the public during the opening day of Scottish Week events.

If anyone would like to stilt walk please turn up to the Modo office at Erroll Street (above Errol's Kebabs) at 11.30am or 1pm. These are the only times that we will be putting people on stilts.

Costumes and lunch will be provided.