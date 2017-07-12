Still time to sign up for Scottish Week raft race

There’s still time to sign up for this year’s Scottish Week raft race, which will take place at the town’s Lido next Thursday night (July 20).

This will be the 37th raft race and it is hoped that there will be plenty of competition when it gets underway at 8pm.

Prior to registering, each team will be given advance notice of the rules, which again this year include no rudders!

Rafts must be built and now powered by motor or engine and there must be six persons to a crew - one of whom must be female.

All teams are also required to provide their own lifejackets and paddles.

As well as the coveted title of raft race winner 2017, also up for grabs will be a prize for the best fancy dressed crew.

This year’s event has been kindly sponsored by Northbay Pelagic.

If you would like to sign up, then log on to the Scottish Week Facebook page where you can download the entry form and the rules.

Alternatively, go onto the Scottish Week website at www.peterheadscottishweek.org/application-forms/

Don’t delay or you might miss out on a place!