Start the fans please! Crystal Maze back on our screens this week

Channel 4’s hit ‘90s show Crystal Maze is back on our screens this Friday.

Star of ‘The IT Crowd’ Richard Ayoade will be leading teams through the Aztec, Medieval, Future and Industrial zones before taking on the Crystal Dome.

A celebrity special starring the likes of Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba. Vicky Pattison, Alex Brooker, Lydia Bright and Louie Spence kicks things off for a 20-episode run which will include another four celebrity specials, one of which will be saved as a Christmas special.

Forty-one new games will feature in the new series and every single game has never been seen before. To ensure the show remains true to its brilliant roots, the set is being designed by the original Crystal Maze designer, James Dillon.

The decision to bring Crystal Maze back came following the huge success of the one-off celeb revival of the series for Stand Up to Cancer last year, hosted by Stephen Merchant.

Contestants take on the brand new maze which has been purpose-built maze in Bristol and spans over 30,000 square feet.

Tom Beck, head of Live and Events at Channel 4, said: “The Stand Up to Cancer special was so brilliant and so successful that commissioning a series of The Crystal Maze was almost a no-brainer. And I couldn’t be more pleased and excited that Richard has agreed to become the new Maze Master - he’s an inspired choice.”