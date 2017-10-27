Spooktacular tour gets blood pumping at Prison Museum

The sell-out Hallowe’en tours at Peterhead Prison Museum didn’t disappoint again this year with plenty of screams and thrills for those brave enough to venture through the Victorian gates.

There were plenty of surprises in store for the hundreds of blood-thirsty visitors to enjoy, with the Museum pulling out all the stops to ensure a fright night to remember.

Screaming, running at pace and complete and utter darkness were the order of the day for this year’s tours, and with the last ones being held next week, we won’t spoil it for you.

A word of warning though...be afraid, be very afraid!