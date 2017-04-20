‘Sing’ heads to New Deer

‘Sing’ the movie will be shown in New Deer public hall on Saturday, April 29, at 7pm.

Set in a world like ours but inhabited by animals, ‘Sing’ stars Buster Moon, a dapper koala who presides over a once grand theatre that has fallen on hard times.

An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theatre above all and will do anything to preserve it.

He takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition.

Five contestants emerge - a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine.

Ice cream, popcorn and soft drinks will be on sale before the film starts. Running time 108 minutes.

Tickets are £5 and £4 for under 12s and are available from the Pharmacy 01771 644217, Food For Thought 01771 644366 or online at www.neatshows.org.uk