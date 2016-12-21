Service users enjoy Christmas party

Allandale House hosted a Christmas party for service users in the local area on December 8.
Those that attended the party, held in the Buchanhaven Heritage Centre, enjoyed a lovely lunch provided by staff at Allandale, music from Andy Coutts, and a visit from Santa and Mrs Claus.
Allandale House manager, Sarah Wright, said: “Everyone has enjoyed it and the staff have been fantastic.
“It has been a real team effort and it has been nice for us to do something and get out in the local community.”
