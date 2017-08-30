September opening for Maud Railway Museum

Maud Railway Museum sees its next open weekend on September 9 and 10.

Opening times are from 10.30am to 4pm on both days. Entry is free but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter would be appreciated.

As well as displaying a large number of items, ephemera and photographs relating to the former Buchan Railway line, the museum is also home to the fully restored railway carriage (pictured), which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead Prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill where granite for building the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge was quarried.

All are welcome.