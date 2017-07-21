A wonderful night of sing-a-long songs and stories from a bygone era was held at the town's Palace Hotel on Wednesday.

Sea Songs and Sattie Tales gave folk the chance to hear old fisher stories that captivated the imagination, as well as familiar songs from Buchan's traditional past.

Getting ready for an entertaining evening of music and stories.

Artists for the evening were Barbara-Ann Burnett, Bill Gray, Peter Hawkey, Tom and Margaret Spiers and Ian Russell.

A very enjoyable evening was had by all those who went along to the annual concert.