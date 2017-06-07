Scottish Opera to pop-up in Peterhead

Scottish Opera’s much-loved Pop-up Opera is back on the road in 2017 and heading to the Blue Toon.

Audiences at Theatre Modo in Peterhead can enjoy A Little Bit of Pirates of Penzance - a 25 minute long bite-sized production which is brought to life by a narrator, singers, musicians and a series of colourful illustrations - when it visits the town later this month.

Scottish Opera’s fully accessible travelling opera house - a specially adapted trailer designed to look like a miniature Theatre Royal Glasgow - is the venue for A Little Bit of Pirates of Penzance which will be performed on Tuesday, June 27 at 7pm.

One of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular comic operas, The Pirates of Penzance, has been trimmed down to create A Little Bit of Pirates of Penzance. Frederic has fallen for Mabel, but he is apprentice to a pirate king and his blundering band of rogues. Frederic struggles to find a way to escape his ties and live happily ever after.

Scottish Opera’s Director of Outreach and Education, Jane Davidson, said: ‘Once again, Scottish Opera is taking both high and low roads across Scotland to bring these miniature productions to festivals and events managed and run by local people."

Pop-up Opera 2017 is supported by Scottish Opera's Education Angels and Murray McDavid Scotch Whisky.