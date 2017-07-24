Record-breaking parade draws the crowds

Peterhead town centre was packed with onlookers as the 56th Peterhead Scottish Week parade got underway on Saturday afternoon.

Amid glorious sunshine thousands watched the 25-minute parade work its way down Queen Street and into Marischal Street and Drummers Corner, with a record-breaking 13 floats taking part.

Modo stilt walkers.

They wowed the crowds along with a number of vintage vehicles, Highland dancers, wee ballet dancers, Modo members, several emergency vehicles, and no less than three pipe bands.

The pipe bands then remained in Drummers Corner where they performed a selection of traditional tunes for the appreciative audience.

Peterhead Scottish Week treasurer, Graham Barron, said: "It was a fantastic day and it was great to see so many people out and about in the town centre to watch the parade."

One of the floats taking part in this year's parade.

The iconic Thomas the Tank Engine car was part of Saturday's parade.

Apex Kids with their float.

More float fun.