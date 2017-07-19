Record-breaking entry for Artists Challenge

There was a record-breaking entry of talented young artists for this year's Scottish Week Artists Challenge.

The event was held at Peterhead's Rescue Hall and this year had the theme of 'seascapes'.

There was a record entry of 68 children for this year's Artists Challenge at Peterhead's Rescue Hall.

Children under the age of 12 were invited to give their interpretation f the theme, and judges had a hard time in deciding the winners, with an incredibly high standard of entries.

Chair of Peterhead Informal Art Group, Roger Berl, told the gathering: "We have a record entrance this year and I'd like to thank all for coming along."

The winners were as follows:

Under 7 years - 1 Aiden Watson, 2 Alexa Bruce, 3 Leah Murray.

7-9 years - 1 Eden Stephen, 2 Noah Morrison, 3 Ava Gracie.

10-12 years - 1 Rachael Haggart, 2 Nora Shin, 3 Mia Mena.

The Sam Allan Prize for Originality went this year to Jeffrey Jikena.