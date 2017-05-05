Railway museum opens its doors for new season

Maud Railway Museum will open its doors for the new season next weekend on Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14.

The museum will then open on the second weekend of each month until October.

Opening times are from 10.30am to 4pm on both the Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter would be appreciated.

As well as displaying a large number of items, ephemera, and photographs relating to the former Buchan Railway lines which connected Aberdeen and Dyce with Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead the museum is also home to the fully restored railway carriage which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill where granite for building the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge was quarried.

Awaiting restoration is a munitions wagon which was used at various naval dockyards in the earlier part of the 20th century.

Added to the display for the rest of this year is a scale Meccano Model of the locomotive ”Gordon Highlander” built by Mr Sandy Shirras of Alford and for three seasons shown in Grampian Transport Museum at Alford.

The prototype of this engine was built in 1920 for the Great North of Scotland Railway and it and similar engines were used on the line until the 1950s.

The last train ran through Maud in 1979 and indeed the last regular passenger train from Maud to Peterhead ran 52 years ago in May 1965. The station is now a focal point on the Formartine and Buchan Way.

The museum always welcomes donations of photographs and local railway relics and is seeking also to recruit new members and volunteers.