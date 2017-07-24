Raffle winners announced

A number of raffle prizes have been handed out from raffles bought at Connie's Fair.

Mary Cruickshank won the £100 Donalds voucher, while the £100 Rhiannon vouchere was won by Margaret Dickson.

Aileen Duncan has picked up a £10 West End Butcher voucher, while Nicola Cruden will be celebrating with the bottle of wine she won.

The draw was made at the close of the air by Kim Geddes.

Connie has thanked everyone who purchased raffles and supported the event over both days.