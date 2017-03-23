Popular Prowl set to return

The hugely successful Moonlight Prowl is back following a one year break with a new format and this time all ages and genders can take part.

‘The Prowl 2017’ will take place on Saturday, June 3 and includes a 3 mile and a 6 mile route and is open to children, ladies and gentlemen.

Since its inception in 2006 the Fraserburgh-based event has raised over £750,000 for research into the prevention and treatment of breast cancer at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the University of Aberdeen, resulting in the establishment of a number of research programs.

This year The Prowl will build on this valuable partnership by raising funds for The Baird Family Hospital and The ANCHOR Centre Project, a £150 million building development at the Foresterhill Health Campus in Aberdeen.

This exciting project will result in two new buildings being opened on the site in 2020 to support and enhance the provision of clinical care.

Committee Member Jacqueline Watt said: “We’re very excited to relaunch The Prowl and look forward to supporting the delivery of these two very important facilities.

“Both buildings will include state-of-the-art research and teaching facilities and will offer person-centered environment of care.

“The new Hospital will provide accommodation for breast screening, breast surgery and gynecology services and the ANCHOR Centre will include care for patients with cancer and patients with blood and bone marrow disorders.

“Many ladies have already chosen to register online at https://www.entrycentral.com/TheProwl and we’re looking forward to finding out which brave gentleman will be first to register!”

On Saturday, March 25 participants will be able to register in person by visiting the Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre, Maconochie Place, Fraserburgh between 11am and 1pm.

Jacqueline said: “Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre is the perfect venue to promote The Prowl.

“The event not only raises the awareness of cancer but the challenge also encourages participants to improve their health and fitness.”

“With the option of a family-friendly 3 mile or a more challenging 6 mile route participants can choose the option which suits their ability and is often the first step to a more healthy and active lifestyle.”