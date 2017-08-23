Pittodrie Stadium to host 2018 Granite City Comic Con

The home of football in the North East is set to welcome a very different type of fan next year, after being announced as the host of the 2018 Granite City Comic Con (GCCC).

The two-day family pop culture event will take place at Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th May next year.

Around 2,000 comic book fans – many dressed as their favourite characters – are expected to attend the event to enjoy a weekend of gaming, demonstrations and prop making workshops. A series of talks and Q & A sessions with TV, film and comic book guests are also planned.

It is the event’s fourth year in Aberdeen with comic book fans of all ages encouraged to attend.

Chris Robertson, co-organiser of Granite City Comic Con, said: “Team GCCC is really excited about bringing our event to the Richard Donald Stand at Pittodrie – it’s a fantastic opportunity for us to grow and offer more geeky goodness to our attendees. Our 2018 show is set to be bigger and better; and working with the team at Pittodrie we’ll be hosting a weekend of great family friendly superhero fun. We'll have lots more announcements to come about guests, attractions and activities.”

The Granite City Comic Con at Pittodrie will be managed by the stadium’s in-house team from Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events

Debra Lorimer, sales manager for Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events at Pittodrie Stadium, said: “The Stadium is a versatile and flexible events venue, and we are excited to see it being used in a new and unique way for what is set to be an impressive weekend of family fun.

"Organisers will be making use of every area – with prop making workshops, stalls, talks and gaming taking place on the concourse, in our boxes, suites and across other events spaces.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our facilities to a new audience, many of whom may not have visited Pittodrie before.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.granitecitycomiccon.co.uk