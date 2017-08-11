Peterhead’s Erin performs at Fringe

A talented young performer from Peterhead is currently making her professional debut in a popular musical at the world’s largest arts festival.

Erin Murray has secured a role in a new production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The 19-year-old recently graduated with a diploma in Musical Theatre from The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh and will spend her summer taking to the stage as part of the fun show, which will run at the city’s C Venues throughout August.

The hilarious off-Broadway musical, which explores the relationships between the quirky tenants of the Armadillo Acres Trailer Park in Florida, has been given a new lease of life from Beyond Broadway Productions and the team behind 2015’s standout Fringe hit Zanna, Don’t!

Erin, a former pupil of Peterhead Academy, said: “I have been cast in the ensemble and as a TV presenter in the show, which has been great fun. This is the first time I’ve performed at the Fringe and I’m really excited to embrace the whole experience.”

Erin has spent the past three years honing her craft at the renowned Edinburgh institution, which earlier this year became the first full-time professional training academy in Scotland to be awarded accreditation by CDET, the UK’s quality assurance and membership body for the professional dance, drama and musical theatre industries.

She graduated with a diploma in Musical Theatre in June.

Erin, who grew up performing in shows with Peterhead Pantomime Group and Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre, said: “I’ve has a great time training at The MGA Academy and am really looking forward to auditioning for more professional gigs now that I’ve graduated.

“Ideally, I’d love to get a job working on a cruise ship as a singer so I can travel the world while doing what I love.”

Andrew Gowland, director of The Great American Trailer Park and Managing Director of The MGA Academy, said: “Everyone at The MGA Academy is very proud of Erin and all she has achieved since she started training with us.

“We are confident that the training she has received here will ensure she goes on to be a great success in the future and we look forward to supporting her during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

The Great American Trailer Park Musical runs daily as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe until Monday, August 28, 8.40pm-10.15pm at C Too (St Columba’s by the Castle, Johnston Terrace).

Tickets, priced £13.50/£11.50, can be purchased via edfringe.com or via 0131 226 0000.

