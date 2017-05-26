Peterhead-born actor wraps up filming on latest movie

Award-winning Danish filmmaker Kristoffer Nyholm (Taboo, The Killing) directs Butler, Mullan and Swindells as a trio of lighthouse keepers, pitted against each other on a remote island off the coast of Scotland.

A first look image from the psychological thriller shows Gerard Butler, fellow Scot, Peterhead-born Peter Mullan and newcomer Connor Swindells on location at the Mull of Galloway for 'Keepers' which is inspired by a true, unsolved local legend - the Flannan Isle mystery.

The film has just wrapped after a six-week shoot on location in Dumfries and Galloway. A total of three lighthouses across the region have been used to depict the imposing, solitary building at the heart of the story.

On an uninhabited island 20 miles from the rugged Scottish coast, three lighthouse keepers arrive for their six-week shift. As Thomas (Mullan), James (Butler) and Donald (Swindells) settle into their usual, solitary routines, something unexpected and potentially life-changing occurs- they stumble upon something that isn’t theirs to keep. Where did it come from? Who does it belong to?

A boat appears in the distance that might hold the answer to these questions… What follows is a tense battle forsurvival as personal greed replaces loyalty - and fed by isolation and paranoia, three honest men are led down a path to destruction.