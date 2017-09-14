Peterhead band performs at festival

Peterhead band Wolves in Leggings performed at the inaugural Wolfstock Festival held in the grounds of Banff Castle recently.

The event ran from 12 noon til midnight and featured 12 bands from across Aberdeenshire.

This is the first time the event has been organised and staged in the groups of Banff Castle, but such was its success it is hoped it may become an annual event.

Also performing on the day were Danny Mortimer from Elgin, Huntly’s Michael Forsyth, The Mode from Elgin, Cyrus Rose from Aberdeen and Elgin band Diswaed.

Also on the bill were The Mamertines from Banff, Pitch Black from Turriff, The 101 from Aberdeen, The Roov from Lossiemouth, The Zenith from Fraserburgh and Skelpit Lug from Buckie.

The event was free to attend and was enjoyed by festival-goers on Saturday, September 2, in beautiful autumn weather.

