Open weekend at Maud

Maud Railway Museum will open its doors to the public this weekend (July 15 and 16).

Opening times are from 10.30am to 4pm on both the Saturday and the Sunday.

Entry is free, but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter would be appreciated.

As well a displaying a large number of items, ephemera and photographs relating to the former Buchan railway lines which connected Aberdeen and Dyce with Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, the museum is also home to the fully restored railway carriage which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead Prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill where granite for building the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge was quarried.

Awaiting restoration is a munitions wagon which was used at various naval dockyards in the earlier part of the 20th century.

Added to the display for this year is a scale Meccano model of the locomotive ‘Gordo Highlander’ built by Sandy Shirras of Alford and for three seasons show in Grampian Transport Museum at Alford.

The prototype of this engine was built in 1920 for the Great North of Scotland Railway and similar engines wre used on the line until the 1950s.

The museum will open on the second weekend of each month - at the same times - until October, so why not head along and see what’s there.