New parking venue for vintage car rally

There will be a slight change to parking for this year's Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally, which is being held this weekend.

Those visiting the rally on a regular basis will be accustomed to parking adjacent to the Rally Field

However due to the area being redeveloped into an all-weather running track with additional sports facilities, which will be a benefit to the town and will complement the adjacent all-weather football facility,this will not be utilised at Sunday's event.

Aberdeenshire Council have kindly agreed to allow the use of James Ramsay Park for visitor parking for this year's event.

This is still on the main road as you come into Fraserburgh and is on your left after you come through the set of traffic lights and it will be well sign-posted and marshalled.