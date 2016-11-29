Double helping of carols at Apex Church

A popular Peterhead church is to double its Christmas programme this year following last year’s demand for seats.

Preparations are underway at Apex Church on the town’s Chapel Street for this year’s Christmas season and part of the plan includes two services for Carols by Candlelight.

Previous years have seen attendances soar and to keep up with demand the church has decided to create more space by providing a second servide.

To celebrate Christmas, Apex Church will host its annual Carols by Candlelight services on Sunday, December 18 at 5pm and 7pm.

It is hoped the carol service will attract many from the local community to enjoy a Christmas celebration.

The event will not only feature traditional congregational singing of classic Christmas carols, but also singers who will perform Christmas songs.

The night will also include a creative production and a festive musical instrumental piece featuring local musicians.

Pastor Neil Cameron told the Buchanie: “Last year’s Carols by Candlelight was a tremendous success and it was great to see so many people from our community celebrating Christmas together.

“Those who are taking part are already rehearsing and working hard to ensure this is the best Carols by Candlelight yet.”

In 2015 during all the Christmas services at the church a special offering was received for Teen Challenge Benaiah. As a result of the generosity of those who attended a cheque for £5,000 was presented to the charity for the ongoing work of the centre.

This year a special offering will be received for the Peterhead Fishermen’s Mission at the Carols by Candlelight to support the local work at the town’s mission centre.

Local Mission Superintendent, Steve Murray, said: “I am delighted that Apex Church has decided to donate its special offering to the ongoing work of our centre.”

To facilitate both services, free tickets will be required for entry.

These are available at Apex Church on a Sunday or at the Faith Mission Book Shop in Peterhead. Alternatively, you can receive your ticket by calling Apex Centre on 01779 478238 or visiting the website www.apexchurch.org.uk.