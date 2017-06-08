MSP goes walkies for charity

Gillian Martin MSP, is joining the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People - Great British Dog Walk this Saturday.

The event will be held on June 10 at Haddo House & Country Park, with registration at 10am.

Entry is £10 for adults, with children under 16 years admitted free. You can choose to walk either 3km or 8km and the 3km walk is suitable for buggies and wheelchair users. There is also free parking at the event.

As well as the walk itself there will also be stalls with lots of great gifts,homemade crafts and refreshments and lots of fun activities for both adults and children!

Commenting on the walk, Gillian said: “I'm delighted to be taking part in the Great British Dog walk with my two dogs Sonny and Lucy at Haddo.

"I am a huge believer in the value of trained dogs in assisting people from Therapets, to guide dogs to the incredible hearing dogs we are fundraising for with the walk.

"Hearing dogs can change a deaf person's life and the difference they make particularly with deaf children is inspiring.

"I am glad to be able to play a small part in raising awareness on how important it is we support Hearing Dogs Scotland in training puppies who can give independence and confidence to a deaf person.”