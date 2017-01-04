Most Haunted team to visit prison museum

Peterhead Prison Museum is to be the venue for the renowned TV Programme Most Haunted when the team arrives on February 25, along with some of their most famous presenters, for an evening of events.

The team will be kitted out with the latest in paranormal activity equipment and will access parts of the site that have been the scene of some ‘unexplained’ activity.

A limited amount of tickets will be on sale to allow visitors to be part of the experience and they will announce soon how those keen to take part can get their hands on these.

Although there were no hangings carried out at Peterhead, there were a number of gruesome incidents over the years that may well indicate the potential for some form of presence or contact to be made by the team.

The visit of the Most Haunted team to the museum is just the latest event to take place inside the walls of the famous HM Convict Prison Peterhead, following on from the Jailhouse Rock Concert in August and the weekend of Hallowe’en events.

More displays are soon to be opened and a visitors café will be ready for Spring.

Alex Geddes, facilities coordinator for the museum said: “We are delighted with the positive response from the Most Haunted team and those who have already visited the museum, many of whom have had return visits with family and friends and with 95% not coming from the immediate area it is a great opportunity for economic benefit to the local businesses.”