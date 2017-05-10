Modo Drums it up for another year

Drumming Up Peterhead has been given funding to continue this year.

The initiative aims to bring life, people and business to the town centre and Modo is working in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council to co-ordinate a programme of community-led events in Drummers Corner.

Local groups of all sorts (schools, youth, sports, arts, community, voluntary or uniformed services) from Peterhead and the surrounding area are invited to take part. All types of contributors are welcomed, whether these are performances, presentations, displays or the chance for the public to try out an activity as a workshop or drop-in.

Events will take place on Saturday afternoons from 12pm to 3pm on June 10, July 1, 15 and 22, August 5, 12 and 26, September 16, October 28, November 25 and December 16.

Modo will provide the infrastructure and staffing needed for events, including stewarding and sound systems, barriers, sign posting etc, as well as co-ordinating all licensing for the programme.

If you have an idea of something that your group could contribute get in touch briefly outlining possibilities, requirements and suggested dates via their Facebook page.