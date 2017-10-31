Madcap comedy to head to New Deer

Family show Stinxville by Arletty Theatre is coming to New Deer Public Hall on Friday, November 10.

A sip of Moulin Rouge, a hunk of Rocky Horror and a sprinkle of Wizard of Oz, this unique show takes you on a journey to the Wicked City for a crazy romp, a quest for Cake and Glory and a chance to enjoy the heady delights of the Can-Can.

Stinxville is wacky, irreverent and full of songs, spills and madcap comedy.

The Crazy Janes, a dancing troupe with fabulous frocks but very bad attitudes are sick of smiling, frolicking and talking in rhyme.

They’re sick of the Wicked Tailor being boss and they hate that stinky green fairy - they might just riot!

Sue Robertson, Volunteer Promoter, said: “This is unlike anything you have seen in New Deer Hall before but promises to be a great night out.

“Stinxville includes original songs, physical comedy, the can-can and wigs to make your eyes water. Audience participation is encouraged but not enforced!”

Wine, prosecco, ice cream and soft drinks will be on sale on the night.

Tickets are £10/£8 from Food for Thought and The Pharmacy, 017716 44366/644217 online from www.neatshows.org.uk and on the door although booking is advisable.