Machine gun preacher coming to North-east

The gun-toting evangelist who inspired the major Hollywood movie Machine Gun Preacher will tell his remarkable story in Aberdeen next week.

Sam Childers – who was played by Tinseltown heartthrob Gerard Butler in the film – will discuss how he was transformed from a violent outlaw to an inspiring missionary at Destiny Church Aberdeen, on Greenhole Place, Aberdeen, next Tuesday, May 23.

The event is being organised by Destiny Church, in partnership with local addiction recovery charity, Teen Challenge North East Scotland.

In his early years, Sam was a drug-dealing brawler and member of a notorious biker gang, headed down a dark road of destruction in a drink-fuelled haze.

Sam then came to a crossroads when he was almost killed in an extreme bar fight and shoot-out in Florida. That night, he decided he’d had enough of the wild life he was living and moved back to his home state, Pennsylvania. There, he became a Christian and God started to dramatically change his heart.

Later, while on a mission trip to Africa, Sam was stirred by the brutal situation in South Sudan, where the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) – a rebel group led by Joseph Kony – carry out horrendous attacks on innocent civilians, kidnapping children and forcing them to join their evil militia.

On stumbling across the remains of a young child whose body had been torn apart by a landmine, Sam decided to fight back and has since devoted himself to rescuing and helping children in some of the most dangerous areas of Africa.

Along with his wife, Lynne, he runs a number of orphanages across Sudan, Ethiopa and Uganda, where his organisation, Angels of East Africa, currently cares for around 200 youngsters.

Area manager of Teen Challenge North East Scotland, Gordon Cruden, commented: “We’re extremely pleased to partner with Destiny Church Aberdeen and bring Sam Childers to the North East to tell his powerful life story.

“This is a man who puts his life where his mouth is and his talk will give a clear presentation of what it means when people say that their life has been touched and transformed by God.”

The event, which is free to attend, will start at 7pm.

For further information, please contact Teen Challenge on 01651 891627 or visit www.tcns.org.uk